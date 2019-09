Seminar on Islamic Banking held at Islamia Uni

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):Department of Commerce, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with Meezan Bank organized a seminar on theory and practice of Islamic Banking.

The experts highlighted various aspects of Islamic Banking terming it a fastly growing sector in consumer banking.

Chairman Commerce Department Dr Abdul Majid Makki and Regional Chief of Meezan Bank Muhammad Ijaz Nadeem thanked Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob for his encouragement in organizing a seminar beneficial for faculty and students.