Seminar On Islamophobia Held At National Skills University
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Muhyuddin Ahmad Wani, a seminar was held on Friday at National Skills University Islamabad on the occasion of International Day of Islamophobia commemorated on March 15 every year.
Joint Education Advisor Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Director National Curriculum Council Secretariat Dr. Shafqat Ali Janjua said that Pakistan is committed to dialogue and cooperation with the international community for the promotion of global values of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among all countries and peoples.
Pakistan's initiatives are aimed at creating mutual understanding and promoting inter-faith harmony, he added.
He further said that the aim behind acts of Islamophobia is to increase inter-religious hatred and miss-understanding between the different civilizations.
"By associating Islam with extremism and terrorism wrongly leads to marginalization and stigmatization of Muslims" he added.
He said that by targeting Islamic ideas and religious figures under the shadow of freedom of expression hurts the sentiments of about one and a half billion Muslims around the world.
"The OIC should make joint efforts to educate the international community about the long-standing love and devotion of Muslims to the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and the Holy Quran" he demanded.
He underlined the need to use legal means to defend the sensitive issues of all religious groups.
He said the teachings and biography of the Prophet (peace be upon him) has been made part of the curriculum for new generations.
In this regard, seminars and workshops will be organized at all levels.
Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Qibla Ayaz Zaheer, Chairman Qaumi Rehmat Al-Aalmin and Khatam-ul-Nabiyeen Authority Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, Vice Chancellor National Skills University Islamabad Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also participated in this occasion.
