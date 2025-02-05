Seminar on Kashmir issue held at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Punjab University's Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on the root-causes of the Kashmir issue in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Wednesday.

Assistant Professor Dr Mir Waheed Akhlaq from Karakoram International University, Gilgit, was the guest speaker while faculty members and students were also present.

Dr Waheed shed light on the historical roots of Kashmir issue which are linked to colonial era and Britain’s imperialistic policies. He said that the treaty of Lahore and the treaty of Amritsar are glaring examples in the context of the Kashmir issue that show how imperialistic ambitions of the British colonisers aggravated the geo-political situation in the Subcontinent.

He said that Gilgit-Baltistan in the context of Kashmir had a mixed development trajectory. In terms of political empowerment, the situation was gradually improving while in terms of economy the region still needs a lot of effort, he added.

The event participants pledges that Pakistan, as well as the people with conscience, had and would always stand with Kashmiri brothers and sisters by extending all political, diplomatic and moral support to their just and legitimate cause of self-determination.