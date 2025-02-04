Seminar on Kashmir Solidarity held at PID Lahore

The Press Information Department (PID) Regional Office Lahore has arranged a seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Press Information Department (PID) Regional Office Lahore has arranged a seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Tuesday.

The event was attended by prominent figures such as senior journalist and analyst Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, well-known analyst Salman Ghani, Dr. Arsha Saleem, Sajid Ali, Tariq Ghori, Ali Sajid, Hurriyat leader Mushtaq Ahmad, Syed M. Mehdi, and Deputy Director of PID Laeeque Ahmad Bajwa. Also present were officers, staff members, civil society representatives, and others.

Addressing the participants, PID Director General Shafqat Abbas emphasized that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved by resolving the Kashmir issue in line with United Nations resolutions. He stressed that the voice of the Kashmiri people cannot be silenced by force, highlighting that the UN resolutions clearly guarantee Kashmiris the right to self-determination through a free and fair referendum, enabling them to determine their own future.

The DG welcomed the seminar participants and reiterated the significance of expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris and exposing India's true face to the world. He emphasized that the solution to the Kashmir dispute is crucial for regional peace and must align with the UN resolutions. He pointed out that Pakistan has made multiple attempts for dialogue with India on various forums, but India has consistently avoided meaningful talks.

He further stressed that Pakistan will continue its unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for the just struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their future through the right of self-determination. He reminded the audience that Jammu and Kashmir is Pakistan’s "jugular vein."

On the occasion, Hurriyat leader Engineer Mushtaq Ahmad condemned the atrocities being committed by India in occupied Kashmir, describing how the Indian forces were inflicting immense suffering on innocent civilians. He stated that no household in Kashmir has been untouched by the brutalities of the Indian military. He stressed that Kashmir is incomplete without Pakistan, and Pakistanis' hearts beat in unison with Kashmiris. He expressed hope that Pakistan would continue to advocate for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute under the two-nation theory, ensuring Kashmir’s rightful place as part of Pakistan.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, a renowned journalist, commended the Press Information Department for the initiative, describing the seminar as an excellent tradition.

He recalled that from Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all Pakistani governments have made consistent efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute on the global stage. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to providing continuous political, diplomatic, and moral support to the oppressed people of Kashmir and expressed hope that one day Kashmiris would witness the dawn of freedom. He expressed confidence that global public opinion is on Pakistan's side regarding Kashmir, and reiterated that the time will come when the Kashmir dispute will be resolved, and India will be forced to end its occupation of Kashmir.

Veteran journalist Salman Ghani also praised the PID’s initiative of organizing such seminars for Kashmir Solidarity Day. He condemned India's attempts to suppress the freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir through genocide, extrajudicial killings, torture, and other inhumane tactics. He reaffirmed that the Kashmir cause cannot be suppressed and credited Burhan Wani for bringing India’s brutal actions into the international spotlight. Salman Ghani also acknowledged the unity of political parties in Pakistan regarding Kashmir and highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's role in raising the issue on global platforms, ensuring the voice of Kashmiris is heard worldwide.

Tariq Ghori, representing the Kashmir Forum, noted that the forum is actively working to highlight the Kashmir issue by organizing daily conferences at schools, colleges, and universities. He expressed optimism that Kashmir would soon attain freedom.

Syed M. Mehdi highlighted that the two major global conflicts today are the Kashmir and Palestine issues. He pointed out the significant role that Pakistan’s representatives are playing in international parliaments to address these issues. He called for more public and governmental efforts to raise awareness and formulate policies on these matters. He also expressed hope that Pakistan’s recent membership in the UN Security Council would help resolve the Kashmir issue.

The seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session, during which speakers responded to queries from the audience.

PID Deputy Director Laeeque Ahmad Bajwa thanked all participants and speakers for their contributions. Following the seminar, a walk was organized to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, with participants holding placards featuring slogans calling for support for Kashmiris and their right to self-determination.