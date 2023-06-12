UrduPoint.com

Seminar On 'Large Intestine Cancer'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Seminar on 'Large intestine cancer'

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Javed Akram said on Monday that there should be a registry in the country with regard to large intestine cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Javed Akram said on Monday that there should be a registry in the country with regard to large intestine cancer.

He said this while addressing a seminar on the 'Large intestine cancer', organised by the Oncology Department of King Edward Medical University here.

He said that unfortunately, the rate of large intestine cancer was gradually increasing in the country.

Javed Akram said, "Screening is highly important for early diagnosis of cancer."King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayyaz briefed the participants about reasons and treatment of large intestine cancer. He lauded the services of Dr Abbas Khokhar for organising the seminar.

Related Topics

Punjab Cancer

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations meets Chief of Austr ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets Chief of Australian Defence Force

13 minutes ago
 Arab World is home to thousands of hope makers, sa ..

Arab World is home to thousands of hope makers, says Mohammed bin Rashid as Arab ..

28 minutes ago
 Pak to open their campaign in ACC Women's Emerging ..

Pak to open their campaign in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 SBP holds coaching and training orientation sessio ..

SBP holds coaching and training orientation session for Summer Camp

3 minutes ago
 GEPCO issues power shutdown programme

GEPCO issues power shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 Control Room setup in Deputy Commissioner's office ..

Control Room setup in Deputy Commissioner's office Matiari

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.