Seminar on 'Large intestine cancer'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Javed Akram said on Monday that there should be a registry in the country with regard to large intestine cancer.

He said this while addressing a seminar on the 'Large intestine cancer', organised by the Oncology Department of King Edward Medical University here.

He said that unfortunately, the rate of large intestine cancer was gradually increasing in the country.

Javed Akram said, "Screening is highly important for early diagnosis of cancer."King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayyaz briefed the participants about reasons and treatment of large intestine cancer. He lauded the services of Dr Abbas Khokhar for organising the seminar.