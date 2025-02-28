Seminar on leadership held at GIK Institute

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) hosted an insightful seminar on leadership, in its school of Management Sciences.

Adil Khattak, Member of the board of Governors, GIK Institute, was the keynote

speaker. The event, held at GIK Campus, was participated by a large number of faculty members and students from the School of Management Sciences (SMGS), Computer Science and Engineering Disciplines of the Institute, says a press release.

The event started with a welcome note by Professor Zaidi, Acting Rector GIK Institute. At the outset he expressed GIK Institute’s profound gratitude for the Chief Guest for sparing time out of his busy schedule and spoke to the students and

faculty on the subject.

He urged the students to pay full attention to the talk owing to its profound importance.

He explained the background, attributes and qualities of the leadership along with the importance of emotional intelligence as essential requirement of running the successful organizations.

he referred to the important role played by the global leadership in transforming

their organizations and by following the best management practices and use of their leadership role insight and experience which they gained during their corporate leadership life.

He also referred to the role models and the challenges which they faced in running the organizations in the present era characterized by competitive landscape.

He advised the students to learn the art of

creating organizational culture and environment suitable for the area in which they will serve after passing out from an educational institution like GIK Institute which is famous for imparting

quality education to the students enrolled on basis of merit and their character building during their stay in the Institute.

Khattak urged students to cultivate leadership skills by committing to continuous self-improvement, embracing challenges, and proactively seeking opportunities to

take initiative. He emphasized that hard work, perseverance, and the ability to lead with vision, integrity, and adaptability are essential qualities for those aspiring to become successful leaders in their respective fields.

The event served as an inspirational learning experience for students and faculty, reinforcing GIKI’s commitment to holistic education, leadership development, and industry-academia collaboration. By hosting such impactful sessions, the Institute continues to provide students

with valuable insights from industry and other leaders, so as to prepare them to take on successfully the leadership roles in their respective fields and rise in the corporate world.

Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Hasan Zaidi, acting Rector GIK Institute presented him the shield of the Institute and expressed deep appreciation for giving the students an opportunity to share such an inspiring learning environment.

The seminar concluded with a lively interactive Q&A session, during which students actively participated in a stimulating discussion on leadership in corporate environments, emerging

industry trends, and effective management strategies. Their enthusiasm reflected a strong desire to explore the changing dynamics of leadership in today’s rapidly evolving world, particularly

within industries driven by technological innovation and digital transformation.

APP/fam