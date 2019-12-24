UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On 'Leave No One Behind' Held

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

Seminar on 'Leave no one behind' held

The Directorate General of Special Education of Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms organized one-day seminar titled "Leave no one behind, disability lies at the heart of Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030" here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Directorate General of Special education of Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms organized one-day seminar titled "Leave no one behind, disability lies at the heart of Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030" here on Tuesday.

Speakers at the seminar said that society should play its role in making it's services accessible for the persons with disabilities and ensure equal human dignity to all.

Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative Parliamentary Secretary Kanwal Shauzab said the developmental goals could not be achieved without the supports of universal and civil registration systems for the disable persons.

The Sustainable Development Goals unit at Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms (MoPDR), UNDP, Sightsavers and Social and Economic Development Associates (SEDA) have joined hands to develop information materials that would be accessible for the persons with disabilities.

In this regard, MoPDR, UNDP, Sightsavers and SEDA translated SDGs into urdu, braille and sign language to make them accessible for people with visual and hearing impairments to realize their "Right to Information".

Related Topics

Hearing Education Undp All

Recent Stories

Federal govt announces 15 per cent cut in prices o ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Paralympic Committee Ready to Join RUSADA- ..

36 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Necessary to Probe Beating of Journal ..

37 seconds ago

Electricity to be effected on Dec 26 due to repair ..

39 seconds ago

Xinjiang enjoys social stability, economic develop ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation in govern ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.