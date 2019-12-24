Seminar on 'Leave no one behind' held

The Directorate General of Special Education of Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms organized one-day seminar titled "Leave no one behind, disability lies at the heart of Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030" here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Directorate General of Special education of Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms organized one-day seminar titled "Leave no one behind, disability lies at the heart of Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030" here on Tuesday.

Speakers at the seminar said that society should play its role in making it's services accessible for the persons with disabilities and ensure equal human dignity to all.

Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative Parliamentary Secretary Kanwal Shauzab said the developmental goals could not be achieved without the supports of universal and civil registration systems for the disable persons.

The Sustainable Development Goals unit at Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms (MoPDR), UNDP, Sightsavers and Social and Economic Development Associates (SEDA) have joined hands to develop information materials that would be accessible for the persons with disabilities.

In this regard, MoPDR, UNDP, Sightsavers and SEDA translated SDGs into urdu, braille and sign language to make them accessible for people with visual and hearing impairments to realize their "Right to Information".