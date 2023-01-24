UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Long-term Economic Development Held At IUB

Published January 24, 2023

Seminar on long-term economic development held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamia University Bahawalpur and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Islamabad organized a seminar on the reforms agenda for long-term economic development at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

The seminar was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and the chief guest was Vice-Chancellor PIDE Prof. Dr. Nadeem ul Haq.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar participated as the guest of honor in the concluding session.

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfikar Ali Mann, Pro Vice-Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Islamabad Dr. Durr-e-Nayab, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti and Chairman of the Department of Economics Dr.

Abid Rasheed Gill and faculty members were present on this occasion.

The participants said that universities provide the blueprint and framework for social and economic development.

Research in universities can actually play a key role in social and economic development, policy-making institutions should consult the experts in universities to deal with the existing social, especially economic problems.

During the seminar, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the PIDE for mutual cooperation and collaboration.

Later, the participants of the seminar discussed the topic of social attitudes, social capital, institutional reforms, and the role of the community in policy making.

