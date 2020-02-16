Seminar on Managing Crises in Emerging Markets hosted by the State Bank of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ):Deputy Director of the International Monetary Fund Athanasios Arvanitis has said that it is important for the government of Pakistan to focus on meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the UN's 2030 Agenda.

In his keynote address at a seminar titled "Managing Crises in Emerging Markets" hosted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), Arvanitis noted that ongoing fiscal reforms will not only put Pakistan's public debt path on a sustainable footing but also build the foundation for providing crucial funding to meet these targets, said a press release issued by SBP on Saturday.

He also highlighted some of the main similarities of crises across emerging markets, notably the role typically played by elevated levels of debt, high public and external deficits, inflexible exchange rates, lack of competitiveness, low saving and investment, and maturity and currency mismatches.

Despite these similarities, he emphasized that there was no one-size-fits-all model for managing crises. Instead, the IMF focuses on different dimensions while assisting a country in developing a homegrown stabilization program.

The approach emphasizes the need to diagnose the roots of a country's crisis, trends and developments in the balance sheets of various economic agents and their interconnectedness and country-specific dynamics that affect the political economy of reforms.

In terms of designing stabilization programs Arvanitis stressed the importance of country ownership and measures to provide support for vulnerable segments of the population. He also drew parallels for Pakistan from the experiences of managing crises in other emerging countries.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, SBP Governor Dr. Reza Baqir, stated that the objective of holding the seminar was two-fold. First, to demonstrate that, in addition to its mandate of formulating monetary, exchange rate and financial stability policies, SBP endeavors to facilitate constructive debate on economic issues and is open to diverse points of view. Second, to highlight that Pakistan is not unique and there are many other emerging economies that have also faced economic crises and undergone difficult adjustments.

In the panel discussion, Ehsan Malik, CEO of PBC, presented the business community's perspective on prevailing economic conditions and policies in Pakistan. He complimented the SBP's adoption of a market-based exchange rate mechanism.

Sakib Sherani, CEO of Macro Economic Insights and Khurram Husain a renowned journalist also spoke on the occasion.

The seminar, attended by policy makers, financial sector specialists, researchers, government officials, heads of commercial banks, eminent business persons, academics, and the media, concluded with a question and answer session with the audience.