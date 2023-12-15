Seminar on Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition held in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A seminar titled "Social Behaviour Change Campaign on Maternal Infants and Young Child Nutrition" was held here on Friday.

Seminar was organised by the Provincial Nutrition Cell DGHS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Unicef and Benazir Nashonuma initiative of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

District Health Officer Dr Mehmood Jan Bettani, District Coordinator Benazir Nashonuma Program Waqas Zia, EPI coordinator Sami Khan and others participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, District Health Officer Dr. Mahmood Jan Bettani emphasized that mother’s milk stands as the purest and most beneficial nourishment for newborns, effectively safeguarding them against a plethora of diseases.

He said that breastfeeding not only contributes to the overall health and well-being of infants but also confers positive health effects on mothers.

District Coordinator Benazir Development Programme Waqas Zia said Nutritional deficiencies in early childhood not only reduce a child’s chance of survival but can also have long-term consequences on cognitive and social abilities, school performance and work productivity.

He said, the Primary objectives of the Benazir Nashonuma initiative, were to prevent stunting in children under two years of age, improve weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduce anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiencies and prevent low birth weight.

He said that the poor and deserving women and children on a large scale are benefiting from the Benezir Nashonuma programme.

A walk was also held after the seminar.