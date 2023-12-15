Open Menu

Seminar On Maternal, Infant And Young Child Nutrition Held In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Seminar on Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition held in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A seminar titled "Social Behaviour Change Campaign on Maternal Infants and Young Child Nutrition" was held here on Friday.

Seminar was organised by the Provincial Nutrition Cell DGHS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Unicef and Benazir Nashonuma initiative of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

District Health Officer Dr Mehmood Jan Bettani, District Coordinator Benazir Nashonuma Program Waqas Zia, EPI coordinator Sami Khan and others participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, District Health Officer Dr. Mahmood Jan Bettani emphasized that mother’s milk stands as the purest and most beneficial nourishment for newborns, effectively safeguarding them against a plethora of diseases.

He said that breastfeeding not only contributes to the overall health and well-being of infants but also confers positive health effects on mothers.

District Coordinator Benazir Development Programme Waqas Zia said Nutritional deficiencies in early childhood not only reduce a child’s chance of survival but can also have long-term consequences on cognitive and social abilities, school performance and work productivity.

He said, the Primary objectives of the Benazir Nashonuma initiative, were to prevent stunting in children under two years of age, improve weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduce anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiencies and prevent low birth weight.

He said that the poor and deserving women and children on a large scale are benefiting from the Benezir Nashonuma programme.

A walk was also held after the seminar.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Young Sami Khan Women From Weight

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches ..

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches in Pakistan for 2023

1 hour ago
 Govt providing equal opportunities to all register ..

Govt providing equal opportunities to all registered parties: Info Minister

1 hour ago
 Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase ..

Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase per Tola

1 hour ago
 SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

17 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

17 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

17 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan