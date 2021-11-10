Seminar on measles, rubella eradication held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :An Awareness Seminar was held regarding the 12-day National Vaccination Campaign against Measles Rubella at district Council Hall.

Addressing the seminar Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar said that it was pleasing to conduct public awareness programs at district and taluka level regarding vaccination against dangerous diseases like Measles and Rubella. He said that such events attract the attention of more people during such campaigns.

He said the children between the ages of 9 months to 15 years could be vaccinated against lethal diseases like Measles and Rubella while the Sindh government, keeping in view the free health facilities for the general public, was starting a free vaccination campaign. The DC said that in order to create awareness among the masses to make the campaign successful, teams were formed at Union Council level to visit each street and village and encourage parents about the benefits of vaccination.

The DC appealed to the public to get their children between the ages of 9 months to 15 years vaccinated and discharge their national responsibility. On the occasion District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali said that during the National Vaccination Campaign, more than 6,69,188 children would go under vaccination.

He said that in addition to this more than 3,00416 children would also be vaccinated against Polio. He said that teams were formed to visit all health centres, vaccination camps set up in different areas and all government and Primary schools for vaccination of children. Child specialist Dr Akbar Ali also briefed about treatment of measles.

Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Weesar, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, District Population Welfare officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Dr Ghulam Sawar Khaskheli and others also addressed the seminar.