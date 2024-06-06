Open Menu

Seminar On Media Literacy And Responsible Journalism Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM

A two-day seminar on media literacy, ethics of journalism, combating fake news and misinformation, and positive projection of the country began here on Thursday, sponsored by the Press Information Department (PID)

Speaking as a chief guest, Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmad stressed the importance of media literacy and responsible journalism in shaping public opinion and promoting a positive image of Pakistan.

Renowned journalist from Gilgit-Baltistan Shabir Mir emphasized the importance of fact-based reporting and media literacy in combating misinformation. He stressed that journalists have a crucial role in promoting a positive narrative of Pakistan.

Human rights activist Israr Ahmad highlighted the need for responsible journalism in promoting human rights and holding those in power accountable. He emphasized that media has a critical role in giving voice to marginalized communities.

Deputy Director of the Information Department Gilgit Baltistan Shams Ahmad emphasized the importance of media literacy in the digital age. He stressed that the government is committed to promoting responsible journalism and media literacy.

Official from the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) also spoke about the challenges posed by fake news and misinformation, and strategies for combating them. He emphasized the need for collaboration between media, government, and civil society to promote media literacy and responsible journalism.

The seminar was attended by a large number of journalists, media professionals, students from karakarum International university and scholars from across Gilgit-Baltistan. The first day of seminar concluded with a resolution to promote media literacy, ethical journalism, and fact-checking, and to combat fake news and misinformation in all its forms.

