Seminar on mental health held at IUB

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Under the auspices of the Applied Psychology Department at Islamia University Bahawalpur, a seminar was organized to raise awareness about mental health and the dangers of smoking.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, the Applied Psychology Department of Islamia University Bahawalpur organized a seminar at the Bahawalnagar Campus of IUB to raise awareness about mental health and the dangers of smoking.

It was part of a campaign to raise awareness among students at IUB about the measures that should be taken for healthcare.

Addressing the seminar, Head of Applied Psychology Department, IUB Bahawalnagar Campus, Nafees Akhtar, and Director, IUB Bahawalnagar Campus, Dr. Rafaqat Ali, emphasized the need to raise awareness among youth and ask them to pay attention to health.

“It is time to tell our youth that smoking is dangerous to their health, especially mental health,” they said.

On this occasion, a painting exhibition was also held to raise awareness about mental health.