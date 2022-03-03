Seminar on modern agri technology held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Muhammad Akhtar stressed the need for adopting post-harvest management strategy as it could help in saving grains of Rs1.3 billion Dollars per annum in Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar on use of the latest hermetic technology, he said technology was developed in Philippine and Mexico which was helpful in preserving and protecting grains from mites and rodents without using poisonous pills.

He said an awareness about agriculture practices was imperative to narrow down the gap between progressive and ordinary farmers.

Earlier, a company also arranged an exhibition in which various commodities weredisplayed to show difference in the preservation through hermetic technologyand manual technique.