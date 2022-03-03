UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Modern Agri Technology Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Seminar on modern agri technology held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Muhammad Akhtar stressed the need for adopting post-harvest management strategy as it could help in saving grains of Rs1.3 billion Dollars per annum in Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar on use of the latest hermetic technology, he said technology was developed in Philippine and Mexico which was helpful in preserving and protecting grains from mites and rodents without using poisonous pills.

He said an awareness about agriculture practices was imperative to narrow down the gap between progressive and ordinary farmers.

Earlier, a company also arranged an exhibition in which various commodities weredisplayed to show difference in the preservation through hermetic technologyand manual technique.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Agriculture Company Mexico From Billion

Recent Stories

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

51 minutes ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

3 hours ago
 Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>