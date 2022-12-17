UrduPoint.com

Seminar On 'Modern Art Design And Its Promotion' At Sargodha University

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Seminar on 'Modern Art Design and its Promotion' at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Institute of Art and Design of the University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a one-day seminar titled 'Modern Art Design and its Promotion', on Saturday.

Teachers of the Fine Arts Department from all over the country participated in the seminar and shared valuable information with students.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas was special guest at the ceremony.

He said in his address that as time passes, progress is being made in other sciences. In this way, there is also innovation in art and students should upgrade their knowledge in this regard. He said that an artist in a society reflects itself through colors and pictures.

The vice chancellor said that all kinds of facilities would be provided to students of the department and very soon famous fine arts teachers and artists from all over the country would be invited to the department.

Department of Architecture and Technology head Dr. Ayesha Mehmood Malik, Director Academics Art and Design Step Institute of Art Design and Management Mohini Saif, Associate Professor, Department of Fine Arts Fatima Jinnah Women's University Rawalpindi Dr. Soriya Chaudhry, Deputy Director in Operations Division NADRA Headquarters Islamabad Syed Munteezam Rizvi, department in-charge Bushra Gul and seminar coordinator Maryam Saif also addressed the seminar.

