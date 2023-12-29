Seminar on multidisciplinary approach to hyperglycemia in pregnancy management held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A one-day seminar on "A multidisciplinary approach to the management of Hyperglycemia in Pregnancy (HIP)” was conducted by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Peshawar Medical College in collaboration with the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology Pakistan (SOGP) Peshawar chapter her at PMC the other day.

The seminar was attended by consultants, trainee medical officers, medical officers, medical students, house officers, nurses, lady health workers and midwives from different hospitals of Peshawar.

The organizers of the seminar were Professor Dr. Tehniyat Ishaq, HOD Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Co-chairperson of SOGP Peshawar chapter, Professor Dr. Shahnaz Parveen and Dr. Rabia Kareem. The distinguished chief guests included Professor Dr. Sadaqat Jabeen, Professor Dr. Gul Rukh Qazi and Professor Dr. Parveen Azeem.

The seminar commenced with an insightful key note address by Professor Dr.

Tehniyat Ishaque who elaborated on “Gravity of the situation”, which was followed by a series of presentations and discussions by different speakers including Associate Professor OBGYN Dr. Samdana Wahab, Assistant Professor OBGYN Dr. Rabia Kareem, Endocrinologist Dr. Faheemullah, Ophthalmologist Dr. Abdul Munim and Pediatrician Dr. Sana Nafis, who delved into various aspects of hyperglycemia in pregnancy.

Engaging discussions and thought-provoking questions from participants added depth to the conversations, fostering a collaborative atmosphere. The attendees gained valuable insights into real-world applications of the seminar’s themes.

The seminar ended with a concluding note from Chairperson of SOGP, Professor Dr. Gulrukh Qazi. Shields were distributed among the organizers and speakers, recognizing their commitments. Principal PMC, Dr. Muhammad Aman appreciated the efforts of the organizers for the meticulous planning and execution of such an enlightening seminar.