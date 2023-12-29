Open Menu

Seminar On Multidisciplinary Approach To Hyperglycemia In Pregnancy Management Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Seminar on multidisciplinary approach to hyperglycemia in pregnancy management held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A one-day seminar on "A multidisciplinary approach to the management of Hyperglycemia in Pregnancy (HIP)” was conducted by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Peshawar Medical College in collaboration with the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology Pakistan (SOGP) Peshawar chapter her at PMC the other day.

The seminar was attended by consultants, trainee medical officers, medical officers, medical students, house officers, nurses, lady health workers and midwives from different hospitals of Peshawar.

The organizers of the seminar were Professor Dr. Tehniyat Ishaq, HOD Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Co-chairperson of SOGP Peshawar chapter, Professor Dr. Shahnaz Parveen and Dr. Rabia Kareem. The distinguished chief guests included Professor Dr. Sadaqat Jabeen, Professor Dr. Gul Rukh Qazi and Professor Dr. Parveen Azeem.

The seminar commenced with an insightful key note address by Professor Dr.

Tehniyat Ishaque who elaborated on “Gravity of the situation”, which was followed by a series of presentations and discussions by different speakers including Associate Professor OBGYN Dr. Samdana Wahab, Assistant Professor OBGYN Dr. Rabia Kareem, Endocrinologist Dr. Faheemullah, Ophthalmologist Dr. Abdul Munim and Pediatrician Dr. Sana Nafis, who delved into various aspects of hyperglycemia in pregnancy.

Engaging discussions and thought-provoking questions from participants added depth to the conversations, fostering a collaborative atmosphere. The attendees gained valuable insights into real-world applications of the seminar’s themes.

The seminar ended with a concluding note from Chairperson of SOGP, Professor Dr. Gulrukh Qazi. Shields were distributed among the organizers and speakers, recognizing their commitments. Principal PMC, Dr. Muhammad Aman appreciated the efforts of the organizers for the meticulous planning and execution of such an enlightening seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar From

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - ..

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

3 hours ago
 Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches ..

Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

17 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

17 hours ago
India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

17 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

18 hours ago
 CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

18 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

18 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

18 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan