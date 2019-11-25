Seminar on nano-technology held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAILKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A large number of exporters attended an awareness-raising seminar on the importance, usage and benefits of the nano-science technology

The seminar was held at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Islamabad-based senior nano-technology expert Prof Dr N M Butt said that the use of nano-technology in export products had become need of the hour.

He asked Sialkot exporters to come forward and play their role in early establishment of an international standard nano-technology institute in the city. He also asked them to focus on proper utilisation of nano-technology in production of their products.