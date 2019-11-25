UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Nano-technology Held At Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

Seminar on nano-technology held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

A large number of exporters attended an awareness-raising seminar on the importance, usage and benefits of the nano-science technology

SAILKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A large number of exporters attended an awareness-raising seminar on the importance, usage and benefits of the nano-science technology.

The seminar was held at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Islamabad-based senior nano-technology expert Prof Dr N M Butt said that the use of nano-technology in export products had become need of the hour.

He asked Sialkot exporters to come forward and play their role in early establishment of an international standard nano-technology institute in the city. He also asked them to focus on proper utilisation of nano-technology in production of their products.

Related Topics

Technology Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

6 minutes ago

Fake accounts case: NAB files reference against Za ..

9 minutes ago

University of Sharjah organises 4th International ..

21 minutes ago

Musanada completes AED50 million Jebel Hafeet &amp ..

21 minutes ago

Petroleum Division rejects news about discovery of ..

1 minute ago

PHC allows conditional bail to Gulalai Ismail’s ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.