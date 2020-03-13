UrduPoint.com
Seminar On National Health Goal Held At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:06 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Awami Lab organized a seminar on 'National Health Goals Opportunities and Responsibilities' to enhance partnership between academia and industry for the promotion of education and research.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the seminar.

On the occasion, a camp was also set up outside Medical and Health Services Center for providing free uric acid test facility and medicine to the employees of UVAS.

More than 140 blood analysis performed and 35 individuals were with uricacid above 7.3. Medications were given to all patients with higher uric acid levels.

