Seminar On "National Nutrition Strategy And Plan Of Action"

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:09 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Sociology Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Thursday organized a seminar on "National Nutrition Strategy and Plan of Action" to celebrate National Nutrition Month.

It was jointly arranged in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) to create awareness among students to improve their health.

Deputy Director Programs, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Atiya Aabroo was the chief guest.

In her opening remarks, she said that the Ministry of National Health Services was committed to help people to maintain and improve their health and make them among the healthier in the region.

She elaborated the steps taken by the government to improve people's health in the country as it's people were facing malnutrition.

She said, first 1000 days of a child remain a critical period in term of nutritional need. An adolescent was characterized by rapid biological and psychosocial growth and development up to 45 percent of skeletal growth and 15 to 25 percent of adult height was achieved during adolescence, she added.

She said nutrition was the crucial area which needs to be addressed properly to save the future generations.

Dr. Aabroo reiterated that nutrition remains the backbone of health and urged the students to focus on research as lack of data for this age group was a major problem.

She further added that an effective behavioral change communication strategy must be implemented in that regard and the role of academia and media was significant in it.

At the end, Dr Adeela Rehman, Incharge Department of Sociology thanked the guest speaker for sharing her valuable thoughts and government policies with the students.

She presented university a souvenir to the guest speaker as a token of appreciation.

A large number of student attended the seminar and also benefited from free health screening camp.

