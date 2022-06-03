UrduPoint.com

Seminar On National Productivity Movement Pakistan Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Seminar on National Productivity Movement Pakistan held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :In order to create awareness about National Productivity Movement Pakistan, a seminar was arranged in collaboration with trade bodies and relevant stakeholders here on Friday.

The seminar was jointly organized by the National Productivity Organization (NPO), Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and relevant stakeholders here at Government Technical and Vocational Centre Gulbahar Peshawar.

The main purpose of the seminar was to create awareness about the "National Productivity Movement".

The NPO has launched a National Productivity Movement, in a bid to create awareness on the use of modern innovative techniques and technology in various sectors of the country's economy, which is essential for the promotion of sustainable productivity.

The awareness activity was attended by office bearers of chambers, traders, principle of Government Technical and Vocational Centre Peshawar Saeed Khan, TEVTA Joint Venture Officer Sohail Ayub, NPO Deputy General Manager Aftab Khan, Secretary General of the SCCI, Sajjad Aziz, Central Tanzeem e Tajaran Peshawar Haji Ihstesham Haleem, NPO Regional Office Peshawar Incharge Wasay Ullah, a large number students of the technical centre.

On the occasion, a walk was arranged during which participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans as "1st Productivity Movement of Pakistan/Sustainable National Productivity (SNP).

Speakers highly praised the NPO for arranging awareness event about its ongoing National Productivity Movement Pakistan, saying that the movement aims at to create awareness on the use of modern innovative techniques and technology in various sectors of the country's economy, which is essential for the promotion of sustainable Participants of the event stressed the need for awareness on productivity in Pakistan at all levels, including industry, agriculture, academia, and the general public.

While realising sustainable productivity as an important factor for achieving competitiveness and target GDP growth, the speakers said a nation-wide comprehensive productivity awareness has been launched as successfully done in the other developed countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia.

The speakers emphasized the awareness about productivity at every level and information is the dire need of the hour. They termed the sustainable productivity as an important element/factor to make Pakistan's manufacturing products up to international standards and competitiveness in the global market.

The participant thanked the NPO for arranging a seminar/walk about the national productivity movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Technology Agriculture Singapore Japan South Korea Malaysia Chamber Market Commerce Event All Government Industry NPO

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

6 minutes ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

31 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

46 minutes ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

2 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.