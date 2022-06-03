Seminar on National Productivity Movement Pakistan held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :In order to create awareness about National Productivity Movement Pakistan, a seminar was arranged in collaboration with trade bodies and relevant stakeholders here on Friday.

The seminar was jointly organized by the National Productivity Organization (NPO), Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and relevant stakeholders here at Government Technical and Vocational Centre Gulbahar Peshawar.

The main purpose of the seminar was to create awareness about the "National Productivity Movement".

The NPO has launched a National Productivity Movement, in a bid to create awareness on the use of modern innovative techniques and technology in various sectors of the country's economy, which is essential for the promotion of sustainable productivity.

The awareness activity was attended by office bearers of chambers, traders, principle of Government Technical and Vocational Centre Peshawar Saeed Khan, TEVTA Joint Venture Officer Sohail Ayub, NPO Deputy General Manager Aftab Khan, Secretary General of the SCCI, Sajjad Aziz, Central Tanzeem e Tajaran Peshawar Haji Ihstesham Haleem, NPO Regional Office Peshawar Incharge Wasay Ullah, a large number students of the technical centre.

On the occasion, a walk was arranged during which participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans as "1st Productivity Movement of Pakistan/Sustainable National Productivity (SNP).

Speakers highly praised the NPO for arranging awareness event about its ongoing National Productivity Movement Pakistan, saying that the movement aims at to create awareness on the use of modern innovative techniques and technology in various sectors of the country's economy, which is essential for the promotion of sustainable Participants of the event stressed the need for awareness on productivity in Pakistan at all levels, including industry, agriculture, academia, and the general public.

While realising sustainable productivity as an important factor for achieving competitiveness and target GDP growth, the speakers said a nation-wide comprehensive productivity awareness has been launched as successfully done in the other developed countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia.

The speakers emphasized the awareness about productivity at every level and information is the dire need of the hour. They termed the sustainable productivity as an important element/factor to make Pakistan's manufacturing products up to international standards and competitiveness in the global market.

The participant thanked the NPO for arranging a seminar/walk about the national productivity movement.