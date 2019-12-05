Seminar on national voters day held at SE College

One day awareness seminar was held at Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur here on Thursday under the auspices of Election Commission of Pakistan in connection with National Voters Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :One day awareness seminar was held at Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur here on Thursday under the auspices of Election Commission of Pakistan in connection with National Voters Day.

District Election Commissioner Bahawalpur Saleem Shahzad and other speakers apprised the participants about their right of voting.

They said that voting was a national duty which was important in deciding the future of Pakistan. They said that all the eligible voters will be registered before the next general elections.

They said that all the citizens of more than 18 years age especially females should make sure that they were registered in the voters' list. The participants were also informed about getting national identity card and registering for voters' list. In the end, a walk was taken out in which participants were carrying banners and placards on which informative lines regarding registering of voters and rights of voting were inscribed.