Seminar on national voters day tomorrow

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :An awareness seminar will be held at Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur on Thursday in connection with National Voters Day under the auspices of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed will preside over the event.