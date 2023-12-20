SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The local government arranged a seminar here on Wednesday to highlight the importance of timely registration of newborn babies, and create awareness among parents in this regard.

Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Director Sargodha Local Government Babar Ranjha, Assistant Director Local Government Mehar Ghulam Abbas and all secretaries of several union counsels participated in the seminar.

Later on, an awareness walk was also conducted which started from the hall area and concluded at Kutchehri Chowk.