Open Menu

Seminar On 'Non-NATO Ally: Challenges & Prospects For Pakistan' At UoS

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 05:29 PM

Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS

The Department of Politics and International Relations organised a one-day seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges and prospects for Pakistan' on Thursday here at the University of Sargodha (UoS)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Department of politics and International Relations organised a one-day seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges and prospects for Pakistan' on Thursday here at the University of Sargodha (UoS).

Experts critically examined the challenges and opportunities for Pakistan as a non-NATO ally. The seminar was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain, Ex-Director school of Politics and IR Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Rehana Hashmi from University of Punjab, Prof. Dr Asia Saif Alvi, and chairperson Department of Politics & IR.

Dr. Rehana Hashmi said Pakistan has greatly strengthened its defence system by becoming a major non-NATO ally.

She said the United States recognises that Pakistan has a great role in preventing Soviet intervention, but for some years there have been ups and downs in our relations with them and the main reason for this is the lack of prospective shares.

Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain said America did not want Pakistan to separate from the alliance "while we are still standing at the same crossroads as we were in 1950". He said "we have to strengthen our foreign policy and this will be possible only when there is political stability in our country". He said "we must think about other emerging powers of the world and join hands with them for our interests".

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin also shared his thoughts on the theme of the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Punjab Same Alliance United States University Of Sargodha From Asia

Recent Stories

Language experts stress importance of mother langu ..

Language experts stress importance of mother language

2 minutes ago
 Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of mu ..

Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium

2 minutes ago
 Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan ..

Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated

2 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio dr ..

Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record hig ..

Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record high

15 minutes ago

Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan

1 hour ago
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Di ..

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..

2 hours ago
 Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

3 hours ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan