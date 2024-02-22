Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS

The Department of Politics and International Relations organised a one-day seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges and prospects for Pakistan' on Thursday here at the University of Sargodha (UoS)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Department of politics and International Relations organised a one-day seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges and prospects for Pakistan' on Thursday here at the University of Sargodha (UoS).

Experts critically examined the challenges and opportunities for Pakistan as a non-NATO ally. The seminar was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain, Ex-Director school of Politics and IR Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Rehana Hashmi from University of Punjab, Prof. Dr Asia Saif Alvi, and chairperson Department of Politics & IR.

Dr. Rehana Hashmi said Pakistan has greatly strengthened its defence system by becoming a major non-NATO ally.

She said the United States recognises that Pakistan has a great role in preventing Soviet intervention, but for some years there have been ups and downs in our relations with them and the main reason for this is the lack of prospective shares.

Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain said America did not want Pakistan to separate from the alliance "while we are still standing at the same crossroads as we were in 1950". He said "we have to strengthen our foreign policy and this will be possible only when there is political stability in our country". He said "we must think about other emerging powers of the world and join hands with them for our interests".

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin also shared his thoughts on the theme of the seminar.