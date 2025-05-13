Seminar on Nutraceutical,health assessment camp held at UOS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) University of Sargodha organized a seminar and nutrition assessment camp on "Nutraceuticals an Integral Component of Clinical Nutrition Practice".

The event was hosted by Institute of food Science and Nutrition in collaboration with the

ORIC and Sukoon Wellness & Nutrify.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of nutraceuticals in modern clinical nutrition and to promote

awareness regarding their scientific applications and industry potential.

Waqas Mansab (ANSM) at Sukoon Pvt Ltd discussed challenges faced in integrating nutraceuticals into clinical practice.

He emphasized the need for structured frameworks and practitioner training.

Shahzaib Hameed (ZSM) at Sukoon Pvt Ltd highlighted the opportunities available for innovation and growth within the nutraceutical sector.

Prof Dr Anjum Murtaza, Director of the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition, provided a comprehensive overview of the scientific foundations and therapeutic applications of nutraceuticals.

The seminar concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, during which the speakers shared insights from their professional experiences.