UrduPoint.com

Seminar On "Opportunities For Women In Freelancing, E-Commerce In Pakistan" Held

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Seminar on "Opportunities for Women in Freelancing, E-Commerce in Pakistan" held

Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) in collaboration with Enablers organized a seminar on "Opportunities for Women in Freelancing, E-Commerce in Pakistan" here on Monday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) in collaboration with Enablers organized a seminar on "Opportunities for Women in Freelancing, E-Commerce in Pakistan" here on Monday.

Head of Enablers R&D Operations Syed Ali Arslan highlighted the importance of different digital platforms including Amazon, Upwork and Fiverr and briefed the participants about employment opportunities in perfect freelancing profile. He said women could earn million by exploiting their potential in digital marketing and E-Commerce. Coordinator Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences GCWUF Dr. Naushen Syed said that the objective of this seminar was to encourage the students to explore their potential in E-Commerce and Freelancing. Faculty members, IT experts and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Arslan Women Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

EU Reaches Political Agreement on Gas Price Cap Un ..

EU Reaches Political Agreement on Gas Price Cap Under Market Correction Mechanis ..

55 seconds ago
 Detained Greek Citizen May Work for Russian Intell ..

Detained Greek Citizen May Work for Russian Intelligence - Austrian Interior Min ..

56 seconds ago
 Tanveer unanimously elected as KATI Chief

Tanveer unanimously elected as KATI Chief

59 seconds ago
 Libyan Minister Accuses UN Mission, Foreign Actors ..

Libyan Minister Accuses UN Mission, Foreign Actors of Splitting Country

1 minute ago
 Guterres 'Not Optimistic' About Possibility of Ukr ..

Guterres 'Not Optimistic' About Possibility of Ukraine Peace Talks in Immediate ..

11 minutes ago
 EU extends period for UK to export veterinary drug ..

EU extends period for UK to export veterinary drugs to N.Ireland

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.