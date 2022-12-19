Seminar on "Opportunities for Women in Freelancing, E-Commerce in Pakistan" held

Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) in collaboration with Enablers organized a seminar on "Opportunities for Women in Freelancing, E-Commerce in Pakistan" here on Monday.

Head of Enablers R&D Operations Syed Ali Arslan highlighted the importance of different digital platforms including Amazon, Upwork and Fiverr and briefed the participants about employment opportunities in perfect freelancing profile. He said women could earn million by exploiting their potential in digital marketing and E-Commerce. Coordinator Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences GCWUF Dr. Naushen Syed said that the objective of this seminar was to encourage the students to explore their potential in E-Commerce and Freelancing. Faculty members, IT experts and a large number of students participated in the seminar.