Seminar On Ostrich Farming On Feb 19: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 02:38 PM

A seminar on Ostrich farming is being jointly organised by the Livestock and Fisheries Department and Ostrich Association of Pakistan on February 19, at Sindh Institute of Animal Health Korangi here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A seminar on Ostrich farming is being jointly organised by the Livestock and Fisheries Department and Ostrich Association of Pakistan on February 19, at Sindh Institute of Animal Health Korangi here.

The objective of the seminar is to encourage, support and promote the people for Ostrich farming, said a statement on Monday.

Speaking about seminar, Sindh Minster for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi has said that Ostrich farming was a lucrative business and it had ample investment opportunities.

Pitafi said that people needed to be made aware of the usefulness as well as utility of Ostrich farming.

