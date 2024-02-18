Seminar On 'Outcome Based Education' Held At PU
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A seminar was arranged by Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology on the topic of “Implementation and Assessment of Outcome Based Education (OBE)” as a part of continuous training for faculty members required to implement Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) guidelines for quality assurance of engineering education at par with international standards.
It is pertinent to mention that PEC is signatory of Washington Accord and ICET graduates under OBE system would be benefitted to secure their professional career anywhere in global market. The event featured Dr Fahad Rehman, Associate Professor at COMSATS. He is also ICET Alumni and graduated in 2006. Punjab University Dean Faculty of Chemical and Materials Engineering Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani, ICET Director Prof Dr Rafi Ullah Khan and PEC-AC Convener Dr Ayyaz Muhammad warmly welcomed the guest speaker and thanked for his paying back services to ICET.
Dr Fahad Rehman shared valuable insights on key topics of OBE system such as Formulation of CLOs, mapping with PLOs, learning levels and Domains, Rubrics (Courses and Lab), Complex Engineering Problems (CEP), Open Ended Lab (OEL) and Problem Based Learning (PBL), OBE specific requirements for Labs’ evaluation and safety, PEC evaluation Criteria, Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) and PEC requirements for Industrial and International Linkages. The session was informative and highly useful for faculty members and attendees left with a better understanding of strengthening existing system of OBE implementation in true letter and spirit for quality professionally groomed Chemical Engineering graduates
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera police repulse terrorist attack on police station10 minutes ago
-
Three laborers killed during well cleaning in Quetta10 minutes ago
-
Civil Defence training20 minutes ago
-
86 acre state land reclaimed20 minutes ago
-
PU IES organises poster competition20 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia kills 13 more children in Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Electricity thieves attack WAPDA team during removal of illegal connection in Mansehra20 minutes ago
-
EDO health promoted30 minutes ago
-
Four more matches decided40 minutes ago
-
'Tum Jeeo Hazaro Saal' programme held40 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws held; narcotics, stolen items recovered50 minutes ago
-
Wheel jam strike of four alliance failed: Achakzai50 minutes ago