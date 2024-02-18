Seminar on 'Outcome Based Education' held at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A seminar was arranged by Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology on the topic of “Implementation and Assessment of Outcome Based Education (OBE)” as a part of continuous training for faculty members required to implement Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) guidelines for quality assurance of engineering education at par with international standards.

It is pertinent to mention that PEC is signatory of Washington Accord and ICET graduates under OBE system would be benefitted to secure their professional career anywhere in global market. The event featured Dr Fahad Rehman, Associate Professor at COMSATS. He is also ICET Alumni and graduated in 2006. Punjab University Dean Faculty of Chemical and Materials Engineering Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani, ICET Director Prof Dr Rafi Ullah Khan and PEC-AC Convener Dr Ayyaz Muhammad warmly welcomed the guest speaker and thanked for his paying back services to ICET.

Dr Fahad Rehman shared valuable insights on key topics of OBE system such as Formulation of CLOs, mapping with PLOs, learning levels and Domains, Rubrics (Courses and Lab), Complex Engineering Problems (CEP), Open Ended Lab (OEL) and Problem Based Learning (PBL), OBE specific requirements for Labs’ evaluation and safety, PEC evaluation Criteria, Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) and PEC requirements for Industrial and International Linkages. The session was informative and highly useful for faculty members and attendees left with a better understanding of strengthening existing system of OBE implementation in true letter and spirit for quality professionally groomed Chemical Engineering graduates