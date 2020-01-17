UrduPoint.com
Seminar On Paigham-e-Pakistan Held At Women University

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:17 PM

Seminar on Paigham-e-Pakistan held at Women University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :One day seminar on "Role of Youth in Spreading of the National Narrative of Paigham e-Pakistan" was organized by Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq Director General Islamic Institute of International Islamic University Islamabad and Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadoos Department of Islamic Learning, Bahauddin Zakirya University Multan were the guest speakers for the the seminar.

Vice Chancellor of GSCWU Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif was the Chief Guest of the event.

Speakers apprised the students and faculty about the Paigham-e-Pakistan drive and how the youth of Pakistan can play a role to bring harmony and prosperity in the society and how by unleashing the potential of the youth can bring success and fortune in the Pakistan.

In the end, Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif Vice Chancellor the Govt. Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur motivated the youth to play their positive role for development of society and counter the extremism. Seminar ended with the vote of thanks by chair to the speakers guests and students.

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Bahawalpur Zia-ul-Haq Women International Islamic University Government

