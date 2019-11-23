Seminar On Pain Management Held At Civil Hospital
Pain procedure symposium and hands-on workshop were held at Civil Hospital here today
Physicians and surgeons from different departments of medical and surgery attended the events. Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof Dr Javed Iqbal was the chief guest.
Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf presented the welcome address. Head of Anesthesia Department Dr Shahab-ud-Din, Assistant Professor Anesthesia, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore Dr Syed Mehmood Ali and Pain Physician Dr Shahzad Anwar addressed the symposium and told about managing pain.