Seminar On Pain Management Held At Civil Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 06:53 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pain procedure symposium and hands-on workshop were held at Civil Hospital here today.

Physicians and surgeons from different departments of medical and surgery attended the events. Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof Dr Javed Iqbal was the chief guest.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf presented the welcome address. Head of Anesthesia Department Dr Shahab-ud-Din, Assistant Professor Anesthesia, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore Dr Syed Mehmood Ali and Pain Physician Dr Shahzad Anwar addressed the symposium and told about managing pain.

