Seminar On "Pakistan Movement And Kashmir Issue" Held At RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Kokab Iqbal Advocate said that India had usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiris in its recent condemnable act.

He was addressing the seminar on "Pakistan Movement and Kashmir issue" held at Rawalpindi Arts Council RAC here on Sunday, while senior intellectual Khurshid Ahmed Khan was chief guest.

Kokab Iqbal said Indian aggression could never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir adding that current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces had exposed the real face of India before the international community.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste. He opined that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces.

The seminar was also addressed by Naeem Akram Qureshi, Ali Asghar Samar, Fatima Mansoor, Rahila Rafiq, Samina Ayaz, Safi Rabbani and others.

