Seminar on ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Pak-US Relations' held at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States and Punjab University alumnus Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has said that Pakistan has gained benefits and suffered losses due to its crucial geo-strategic location.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Pak-US Relations’, organised by the Punjab University Institute of Education and Research at Waheed Shaheed Hall. Chancellor of the Institute of Art and Design Faisal Janjua, Director IER Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Rizwan Sheikh said that Pakistan’s economic development required promoting cooperation with China and GCC countries. He said "Pakistan’s location makes us important in international affairs". He said geographical, economic and political conditions play an important role in shaping foreign policy. He said that there were ups and downs in the relations between Pakistan and the US, but whatever task the two countries did together was fruitful and benefited the world. He said that Quaid-e-Azam had also said in an interview that Pakistan would become important for the world. He said "we cannot move forward without admitting our mistakes, but we have also done a lot of good work". He said Pakistan was the only country that is rich in various important natural material. He said that 65 per cent of Pakistan’s youth are the biggest national asset.

He said that Pak-US relations would continue to be important in future as well. He added that Pakistan made the most sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was working against Pakistan from Afghanistan. Rizwan Sheikh stated that the foreign policy of any country was based on national interests. He was of the view that the population is an asset to Pakistan and if the youth are given skills, they can work for the world. He said that Pakistani IT graduates are playing an important role in the IT sector of America and providing quality services at a price that is 70 per cent cheaper than others.

He added that there is a political polarisation in America in favour of India and against China. He said "our largest trade market is America and one million Pakistanis live in America". He said that Pakistan has tried to ensure its security first in all circumstances. He said that environmental changes are a big threat in the coming time.

Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry said that the institution had been a partner with USAID since 1960, and in 2015, the latter built a new building for elementary education. He said that USAID wanted to promote a culture of peace and tolerance in the world. He said that he was grateful to USAID for playing an important role in promotion of education in Pakistan. He said that USAID had invested millions of Dollars for promotion of education in Pakistan.