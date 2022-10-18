UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Pakistan's Foreign Policy Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Seminar on Pakistan's Foreign Policy held

The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) and the Centre for China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) organized a seminar titled 'Pakistan's Foreign Policy in a Changing World' here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) and the Centre for China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) organized a seminar titled 'Pakistan's Foreign Policy in a Changing World' here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI welcomed the guests and delivered introductory remarks. Ambassador Asif Durrani, Senior Research Fellow, IPRI, expressed views.

The chief guest, former Foreign Minister and Ambassador of Pakistan, Inam ul Haque, gave a detailed presentation on the title after which an interactive session was held.

Key takeaways from this seminar would be shared in a 'Grand National Dialogue' being sponsored by the National Security Division (NSD) and IPRI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World From

Recent Stories

Khursheed Shah condoles with Director admin FUUAST ..

Khursheed Shah condoles with Director admin FUUAST over death of his brother

1 minute ago
 MDA seals three buildings, demolishes 10 shops, bo ..

MDA seals three buildings, demolishes 10 shops, boundaries

1 minute ago
 Lifting 100 million out of poverty by 2025 still p ..

Lifting 100 million out of poverty by 2025 still possible, despite recession thr ..

1 minute ago
 SHO suspended over poor performance

SHO suspended over poor performance

1 minute ago
 Meeting reviews preparations for 11th CPEC JCC

Meeting reviews preparations for 11th CPEC JCC

1 minute ago
 Americans' Trust in Media Remains Near Record Low ..

Americans' Trust in Media Remains Near Record Low - Poll

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.