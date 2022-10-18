The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) and the Centre for China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) organized a seminar titled 'Pakistan's Foreign Policy in a Changing World' here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI welcomed the guests and delivered introductory remarks. Ambassador Asif Durrani, Senior Research Fellow, IPRI, expressed views.

The chief guest, former Foreign Minister and Ambassador of Pakistan, Inam ul Haque, gave a detailed presentation on the title after which an interactive session was held.

Key takeaways from this seminar would be shared in a 'Grand National Dialogue' being sponsored by the National Security Division (NSD) and IPRI.