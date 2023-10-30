Open Menu

Seminar On Paralysis

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A seminar on paralysis was arranged by the Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha at the Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital on Monday.

A large number of doctors and people from all walks of life attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha President Dr Sikandar Warriach said that thousands of people in the world die annually due to the disease. He said that Pakistan was also badly affected by the disease. "A large number of aged, young and middle-aged people have been fighting with paralysis. We must avoid oily and spicy food. High blood pressure is the mother of this disease," he said and advised balance diet to ward off the disease.

