Seminar On Passengers Safety Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 10:45 PM
A safety seminar was held to ensure passenger safe travels by Pakistan Railways here on Thursday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A safety seminar was held to ensure passenger safe travels by Pakistan Railways here on Thursday.
Divisional Transportation officer (DTO) Shahid Raza, addressed Traffic Inspectors, Station Masters, Guards, Yard Masters, Cabin Men, Points Men, Gate Men, Gate Keepers, Drivers, Signal Maintainers, Carriage Staff, PWI Staff, and Telecommunication Staff, emphasizing that safety fundamentally entails compliance with regulations and rules.
He informed that all officers and staff were responsible for ensuring safe travel for passengers, which will involve strict adherence to discipline.
He explained that drivers bore a significant responsibility during travel as they carried thousands of valuable lives.
The DTO stated that every individual in the railway must fulfill their duty with vigilance and caution, paying special attention to unmanned level crossings. Unauthorized individuals crossing railway lines illegally became the cause of accidents and no leniency would be granted in that regard, Raza noted.
He stated that strict enforcement of railway laws would be ensured, and there would be no compromise on safety.
APP/mjk
Recent Stories
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony16 minutes ago
-
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast8 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags8 minutes ago
-
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases8 minutes ago
-
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's water needs5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change5 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space potential”14 minutes ago
-
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victims in Gwadar5 minutes ago
-
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education5 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO5 minutes ago
-
DC urges parents to ensure polio vaccination of children5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign1 hour ago