Seminar on passengers safety held

A safety seminar was held to ensure passenger safe travels by Pakistan Railways here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A safety seminar was held to ensure passenger safe travels by Pakistan Railways here on Thursday.

Divisional Transportation officer (DTO) Shahid Raza, addressed Traffic Inspectors, Station Masters, Guards, Yard Masters, Cabin Men, Points Men, Gate Men, Gate Keepers, Drivers, Signal Maintainers, Carriage Staff, PWI Staff, and Telecommunication Staff, emphasizing that safety fundamentally entails compliance with regulations and rules.

He informed that all officers and staff were responsible for ensuring safe travel for passengers, which will involve strict adherence to discipline.

He explained that drivers bore a significant responsibility during travel as they carried thousands of valuable lives.

The DTO stated that every individual in the railway must fulfill their duty with vigilance and caution, paying special attention to unmanned level crossings. Unauthorized individuals crossing railway lines illegally became the cause of accidents and no leniency would be granted in that regard, Raza noted.

He stated that strict enforcement of railway laws would be ensured, and there would be no compromise on safety.

APP/mjk