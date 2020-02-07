Seminar On "Peace And Stability An Imperative To Prosperity In South Asia" Held

The High Commission of Pakistan organized a seminar titled "Peace and Stability An Imperative to Prosperity in South Asia" at BMICH Colombo on February 5 2020. Various impediments towards regional peace and prosperity were highlighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The High Commission of Pakistan organized a seminar titled "Peace and Stability An Imperative to Prosperity in South Asia" at BMICH Colombo on February 5 2020. Various impediments towards regional peace and prosperity were highlighted.

Eminent panelists, Graham Jones, Ex-member of the parliament of United Kingdom, Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan, Ex-Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Ms. Medha de Alwis, Sri Lankan Journalist and High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak, addressed the seminar, said a press release.

Graham Jones noted that West is not playing its due role for resolution of Kashmir issue and therefore it is our collective responsibility to highlight and play our part for resolution of this issue.

He further said that situation in Kashmir threatens international peace and security with acts of state brutality within Indian controlled Jammu & Kashmir.

Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan, while speaking on the occasion, said that Kashmir dispute took birth in 1947 in the most sensitive region of South Asia, the disputed land of Jammu and Kashmir nestled among three nuclear powers of today Pakistan, China and India.

Unfortunately, India, despite making local, regional and international commitments on Kashmir, is not forthcoming to click the peace call. All the past 72 years are a history of arrogance, bigotry, hate, chauvinism, expansionism and troublous for her neighbors, he added.

Sardar Attique stated that India has caged nine million Kashmiris by one million military and para-military troops besieging whole valley of Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

Flouting all promises and pledges, Indian Leadership has made to the world standing in the witness box of the United Nations Security Council, it militarily bifurcated Kashmir into parts and usurped them what they call Union Territories. As per the UN charter no physical change can be made in any disputed region or territory.

Ms. Medha de Alwis highlighted that all regional countries should play their part to resolve all regional issues for strengthening SAARC.

In his concluding remarks, the High Commissioner, Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak emphasized that despite tremendous potential, 16.1% of South Asian population is below poverty line mainly due to the chronic dispute between two major powers; India and Pakistan. In the same context SAARC could not take off as per its goals and potential.

He further said that with the revocation of articles 370 and abolition of 35A, India has blatantly violated UNSC resolutions and its own constitution. Subsequently, it followed with draconian and repressive measures by imprisoning the entire nine million peoples denying all rights, duly noticed and highlighted by international bodies and human rights organizations.

The seminar was largely attended by the people from different walks of life including Diplomats, Journalists, participants from think tanks, members of Civil Society and Pakistani community.