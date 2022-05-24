UrduPoint.com

Seminar On 'Personality Growth In Current Environment' Organised At Isra University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Seminar on 'Personality growth in current environment' organised at Isra University

The Isra University Alumni Association in collaboration with the Directorate Public Relation of the university organised a seminar on "Effective personality growth in current environment" here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Isra University Alumni Association in collaboration with the Directorate Public Relation of the university organised a seminar on "Effective personality growth in current environment" here on Tuesday.

According to a university spokesman, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Hyderabad Major General Dilawar Khan, who was the chief guest of the seminar, interacted with students and faculty members.

He highlighted that in the current environment, emotional intelligence played a significant role in effective personality growth and development. He also spoke at length on the role of future physician leaders in providing quality medical care to the people by imparting knowledge about emotional intelligence.

"The only thing in our personality which connects us to others are our emotions", he said and called upon the students to have a positive outlook towards ups and downs of life.

The Vice Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari said, "Personality changes throughout the life course and change is often caused by environmental influences, such as critical events or happy experiences of life".

"It is important that we focus to change ourselves in a positive way", he added.

Later, the GOC Hyderabad Major General Dilawar Khan along with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari visited the Isra University Hospital, where he met with the young doctors, house officers and other staff.

Related Topics

Young Hyderabad GOC (Pak) Limited.

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka openers Karunaratne, Oshada lead Banglad ..

Sri Lanka openers Karunaratne, Oshada lead Bangladesh Test fightback

3 minutes ago
 Police raid leaves 11 dead in Rio favela: Brazil a ..

Police raid leaves 11 dead in Rio favela: Brazil authorities

3 minutes ago
 Russian Agriculture Minister Patrushev May Join Ga ..

Russian Agriculture Minister Patrushev May Join Gazprom Board of Directors - Com ..

3 minutes ago
 West Ham's Bowen named in England squad for Nation ..

West Ham's Bowen named in England squad for Nations League

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Russia Bars Entry to 154 Members of UK House of Lo ..

Russia Bars Entry to 154 Members of UK House of Lords - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.