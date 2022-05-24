Seminar on 'Personality growth in current environment' organised at Isra University

(@FahadShabbir)

The Isra University Alumni Association in collaboration with the Directorate Public Relation of the university organised a seminar on "Effective personality growth in current environment" here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Isra University Alumni Association in collaboration with the Directorate Public Relation of the university organised a seminar on "Effective personality growth in current environment" here on Tuesday.

According to a university spokesman, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Hyderabad Major General Dilawar Khan, who was the chief guest of the seminar, interacted with students and faculty members.

He highlighted that in the current environment, emotional intelligence played a significant role in effective personality growth and development. He also spoke at length on the role of future physician leaders in providing quality medical care to the people by imparting knowledge about emotional intelligence.

"The only thing in our personality which connects us to others are our emotions", he said and called upon the students to have a positive outlook towards ups and downs of life.

The Vice Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari said, "Personality changes throughout the life course and change is often caused by environmental influences, such as critical events or happy experiences of life".

"It is important that we focus to change ourselves in a positive way", he added.

Later, the GOC Hyderabad Major General Dilawar Khan along with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari visited the Isra University Hospital, where he met with the young doctors, house officers and other staff.