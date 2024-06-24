Open Menu

Seminar On Pesticide Residues And Farmer Cards Held

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 06:42 PM

NARROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Department of Agricultural Extension Gujranwala held a seminar on the significance of pesticide residues and farmer cards in Narrowal on Monday.

According to details, the event, attended by Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab, Bilal Akbar Chaudhry, aimed to raise awareness among farmers. While, during the seminar, Minister Bilal Akbar Chaudhry distributed

cheques worth Rs 300,000, Rs 200,000, and Rs 100,000 to the top three wheat producers for the 2024 competition.

The event saw participation from notable officials including Director Agricultural Extension Gujranwala Javed Iqbal, Deputy Director Agriculture Ehsan ul Haq Panhoon, and other distinguished guests.

The minister Bilal Akbar Chaudhry emphasized the critical role of agriculture in national development and underscored the importance of strengthening farmers for the advancement of the agriculture sector.

He highlighted the Punjab government’s initiative to issue farmer cards, an effort led by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, to address the challenges faced by farmers.

The minister revealed that Rs 300 billion has been allocated for the farmer card scheme, benefiting 500,000 farmers across the province.

The issuance of these cards has already commenced, and lists of fertilizer, pesticide, and seed dealers have been provided to the Bank of Punjab for registration purposes.

Registered farmers will receive interest-free loans of up to Rs 150,000, repayable within six months.

Minister Chaudhry expressed confidence that these initiatives would lead to prosperity and economic stability in the country.

The chief minister is personally monitoring the implementation of the farmer card program to ensure its success.

