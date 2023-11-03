Open Menu

Seminar On Pharmacists’ Role Held At UoM

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Seminar on pharmacists’ role held at UoM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A seminar on "Pharmacist as a Member of Healthcare Professional's Team in Hospital Settings" organized by the Department of Pharmacy, University of Malakand (UoM) at Seminar Hall, Department of education was held here on Friday.

The Resource Person, Dr Muhammad Rehman, Assistant Registrar Pharmacy Council, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the event and said that pharmacists play a crucial role in healthcare systems worldwide where they work alongside other healthcare professionals and help ensure optimal patient care, medication safety and improved health outcomes.

VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Mir Azam Khan, Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences, Faculty Members & Students of Department of Pharmacy participated in the event.

Prof Dr Mir Azam Khan emphasized that the role of pharmacists in the hospitals is shifting from a distribution-centric model to more of a service delivery focus particularly patient counseling and safe use of medications.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad presented a shield of appreciation to the guest speaker for gracing the event and acknowledged the efforts of organizers in this regard.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Rashid Malakand Event From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

8 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

8 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

38 minutes ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

1 hour ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

2 hours ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

2 hours ago
 Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan