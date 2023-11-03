Seminar on pharmacists’ role held at UoM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A seminar on "Pharmacist as a Member of Healthcare Professional's Team in Hospital Settings" organized by the Department of Pharmacy, University of Malakand (UoM) at Seminar Hall, Department of education was held here on Friday.

The Resource Person, Dr Muhammad Rehman, Assistant Registrar Pharmacy Council, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the event and said that pharmacists play a crucial role in healthcare systems worldwide where they work alongside other healthcare professionals and help ensure optimal patient care, medication safety and improved health outcomes.

VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Mir Azam Khan, Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences, Faculty Members & Students of Department of Pharmacy participated in the event.

Prof Dr Mir Azam Khan emphasized that the role of pharmacists in the hospitals is shifting from a distribution-centric model to more of a service delivery focus particularly patient counseling and safe use of medications.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad presented a shield of appreciation to the guest speaker for gracing the event and acknowledged the efforts of organizers in this regard.