Seminar on "Pharmacy Career Counseling" held at UOS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar titled "Pharmacy Career Counseling" was organized in Sargodha University in collaboration with College of Pharmacy and Health Services Islamabad here on Saturday.

The aim of seminar was to give awareness students about the scope in the field of pharmacy, pharmaceutical services and jobs opportunities so that students could take steps towards practical life in a better way after completing their education.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Health Services, Dr Rizwan Arshad said that pharmacy was the most unique field of medical sciences which had the vital role in the protection of human life.

He said the need for pharmacists in the society was gradually increasing and new opportunities were emerging which the students should take advantage of it.

Principal College of Pharmacy Dr Muhammad Usman Minhas said the College of Pharmacy was adapting the students to modern requirements and enabling them to serve in a better way in practical life and earn livelihood in a respectable manner.

He said that Sargodha University was pursuing the vision of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas and promoting such research, the fruits of which reach the common man.

Later, Dr Nazish and Dr Rizwan Arshad highlighted the notable business ventures in the pharmaceutical sector in the interactive session of seminar.

Chief Executive Officer Health Services Dr. Rizwan Arshad, Principal College of PharmacyDr Muhammad Usman Minhas, Focal Person Dr Hafeezullah Khan, Dr Nazish and studentsparticipated in a large number.