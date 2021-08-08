Seminar on Physics held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A seminar was organized by the Institute of Physics, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) to discuss the latest developments in the field of Physics.

Director Institute of Physics Prof. Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar said that due to the special attention and interest of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, the Department of Physics has been accorded the status of the Institute of Physics.

A plan is underway to build a state-of-the-art building for the Institute of Physics. The Institute of Physics has 11 departments including the Department of Medical Physics, Department of Materials Science, Department of Biomedical Physics, Department of Condensed Matter Physics, Department of Semiconductors and Nanotechnology, Department of Space Science, Department of Earth Sciences, Department of Computational Physics, Department of Medical Imaging and Electronics, Department of Particle Physics and the Department of Renewable Energy.

On this occasion, Dr Maria Atiq and Dr Hafiz Naseem gave detailed briefings on their PhD work and scientific research.