Seminar on pivotal role of women in climate change resilience held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Strengthening Participatory Organization and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) on Friday arranged an awareness seminar to spotlight rural women's role in climate change resilience here at Eleanor Roosevelt Corner.

The guest of honour Prof Dr Hasnain Shaheed Sohararwardi, Chairman Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar gave an enlightening talk on the pivotal role of women in climate change resilience.

Dr Sohararwardi reiterated that global warming was a challenge affecting not only Pakistan but the entire world.

He urged all attendees to recognize their role in mitigating climate change's impacts and emphasized the importance of immediate action.

Students engaged in discussions and activities centered on their success stories being from rural backgrounds and making it to the mainstream through resilience and commitment.

The chief guest Afsar Khan, Deputy Director EPA was appreciative of the collaborative effort between SPO and SBBWU.

He emphasized that not only does it increase awareness about the crucial role of rural women but it also empowers students with enriched knowledge for effective climate action.

These vital platforms foster knowledge exchange and drive climate action, contributing to sustainable development in the region, he noted.

Prof Dr Safia Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of SBBWU, commended the efforts of Tashfeen Zia, Deputy Registrar of Affiliation and Monitoring Section, Dr Hamida Bibi, Asst. Professor and Incharge the Department of History and Pakistan Studies along with her faculty and Sania Siraj, Lecturer, Department of Art and Design for organizing this insightful event.

The event concluded on a high note with the distribution of certificates and shields among the participating students and organizers.

APP/adi