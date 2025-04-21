Open Menu

Seminar On PM’s Youth Programme Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 07:49 PM

An awareness seminar on the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) was held at the University of Gujrat (UoG), with Focal Person Fahad Shehbaz highlighting various initiatives launched for youth development under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Organized by the university’s Student Services Center, the seminar drew significant student participation and was chaired by Dean Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf. Other notable attendees included Dr. Adil Rasheed, Director of ORIC; Shama Tehseen, In-charge of SSC; and Dr. Zaki Uz Zaman.

Fahad Shehbaz emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering youth through initiatives such as the Youth Development Centers, Green Youth Movement, Youth Skills Program, Laptop Scheme, and interest-free loans.

He noted that 65 universities have set up development centers, while 138 are part of the Green Youth Movement.He also introduced the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award and stressed the role of youth in freelancing, e-commerce, and digital entrepreneurship.

The importance of student societies in nurturing leadership was also highlighted. Concluding the visit, Shehbaz planted a sapling at the Quaid-e-Azam library. An interactive Q&A session added further value to the event.

