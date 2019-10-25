Seminar On "Polio Awareness In Pakistan" At LCCI

VRotary Club of Lahore Garrison in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) organised a seminar on "Polio Awareness in Pakistan" here on Friday

According to LCCI spokesperson, the speakers said Polio should be given a final blow through joint efforts.

EC member Haji Asif Saher, Governor Rotary Club Mubarik Ali, Mrs Seemi Mubarak, former presidents Rotary Club Shehzad Ahmad, Syed Shamsi, Dr Mansoor and others spoke.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said:" We must act quickly by starting 'War against Polio' and give ourselves the very best chance to succeed." He appreciated the role of Rotary Club in creating awareness about polio and in providing polio drops to children.

Ali Hussam Asghar said that the LCCI would continue toplay its role for creating awareness about this disease.