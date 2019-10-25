UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On "Polio Awareness In Pakistan" At LCCI

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:48 PM

Seminar on

VRotary Club of Lahore Garrison in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) organised a seminar on "Polio Awareness in Pakistan" here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Rotary Club of Lahore Garrison in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) organised a seminar on "Polio Awareness in Pakistan" here on Friday.

According to LCCI spokesperson, the speakers said Polio should be given a final blow through joint efforts.

EC member Haji Asif Saher, Governor Rotary Club Mubarik Ali, Mrs Seemi Mubarak, former presidents Rotary Club Shehzad Ahmad, Syed Shamsi, Dr Mansoor and others spoke.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said:" We must act quickly by starting 'War against Polio' and give ourselves the very best chance to succeed." He appreciated the role of Rotary Club in creating awareness about polio and in providing polio drops to children.

Ali Hussam Asghar said that the LCCI would continue toplay its role for creating awareness about this disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Governor Polio Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Best

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

3 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day observed in Dir Lower

2 minutes ago

Deputy Director among two held in mlns of rupee Ba ..

2 minutes ago

ANP to participate in Oct 31 March: Asfandyar Wali ..

2 minutes ago

Heroin recovered, two arrested in Pehsawar

2 minutes ago

President Alvi meets Iranian counterpart in Baku; ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.