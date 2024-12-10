Open Menu

Seminar On Population Welfare

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Population Welfare Department organized a seminar here to urge civil society to play role in controlling the increasing population.

Addressing the seminar, District Population Welfare Officer, Bahawalpur, Abid Ali said that all stakeholdes would have to play their due role in raising awareness among the masses about the rising population.

“Civil society will have to come forward to play role in raising awareness among people about the issue,” he opined.

He said that Population Welfare Department had been working for healthcare of both mother and child. He said that a balanced family enjoyed benefits of prosperity. He requested mainstream media for training of people to adopt safety measures in view of viral diseases.

