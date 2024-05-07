Seminar on population welfare held

An awareness seminar was held under the aegis of the Population Welfare Department here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) An awareness seminar was held under the aegis of the Population Welfare Department here on Tuesday.

District Population Welfare Officer Tayyaba Azam, Director PWTI Lahore Madam Rukhsana, Senior Instructor Madam Umira, religious leader Pir Siddiqur Rehman and others participated.

The DO Population Tayyaba Azam stressed the need for educating youth especially girls for establishing a healthy society. She said that the best health facilities and modern education is vital for the young generation as they have to lead the nation in the coming days.

An educated mother is a guarantee of a better future for the children as well as the country, she said.

She also urged for controlling population and proper nutrition of the children for their bright future. She highlighted the importance of the population welfare program.