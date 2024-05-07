Open Menu

Seminar On Population Welfare Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Seminar on population welfare held

An awareness seminar was held under the aegis of the Population Welfare Department here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) An awareness seminar was held under the aegis of the Population Welfare Department here on Tuesday.

District Population Welfare Officer Tayyaba Azam, Director PWTI Lahore Madam Rukhsana, Senior Instructor Madam Umira, religious leader Pir Siddiqur Rehman and others participated.

The DO Population Tayyaba Azam stressed the need for educating youth especially girls for establishing a healthy society. She said that the best health facilities and modern education is vital for the young generation as they have to lead the nation in the coming days.

An educated mother is a guarantee of a better future for the children as well as the country, she said.

She also urged for controlling population and proper nutrition of the children for their bright future. She highlighted the importance of the population welfare program.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Population Welfare Young Lead Best

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

15 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

15 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

15 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

15 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

15 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

20 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

20 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

20 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

36 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

20 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

20 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan