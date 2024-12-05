Seminar On Positive Change In Social Behaviors Held
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Population Welfare department, organized an awareness seminar titled "Positive Change in Social Behaviors" at the Kanju hall District Council.
Addressing the seminar, ADCG Muhammad Asad Ali emphasized that fostering positive social behaviors was the need of the hour.
He stated that self-reflection and individual behavioral changes were fundamental to driving societal transformation. "Education plays a pivotal role in this regard," he added.
Dr. Faisal Waheed, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, stressed the importance of education in nurturing positive societal changes. He advocated for focused attention on youth education and skill development, underscoring their potential to shape a better society.
District Population Welfare Officer Tariq Sukhera highlighted the crucial role that educated youth could play role in transforming social behaviors.
"Proper guidance, education, and mindset building are essential for our younger generation," he remarked.
Dr. Hamla Ajmal, Deputy District Officer, pointed out the physical health implications of social practices such as early marriages and large family sizes. She emphasized the need to discourage such practices for the overall well-being of families and society.
Clinical Psychologist Fatima Sheikh from the Population Welfare department shed light on the psychological challenges associated with early marriages and large families. She urged families to prioritize education and maturity before marriage to avoid long-term mental and physical health issues.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police make foolproof security arrangements for bye election, polling underway in PP-139 peacefully2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continue against the anti-social elements gangs: Khoso2 minutes ago
-
Earthquake hits Lahore, other Punjab cities2 minutes ago
-
'Khelta Punjab' games competitions concluded:3 minutes ago
-
Digital art important tool in transformation of marketing framework12 minutes ago
-
1864 power pilferers held in six months, 9772 cases lodged12 minutes ago
-
SCP allows government for privatization of PIA12 minutes ago
-
Criminal gang busted12 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 16.7 kg drugs; arrests four accused13 minutes ago
-
Seminar on road safety held13 minutes ago
-
Driver injured in firing on truck23 minutes ago
-
DC holds revenue public service open court33 minutes ago