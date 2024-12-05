Open Menu

Seminar On Positive Change In Social Behaviors Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Population Welfare department, organized an awareness seminar titled "Positive Change in Social Behaviors" at the Kanju hall District Council.

Addressing the seminar, ADCG Muhammad Asad Ali emphasized that fostering positive social behaviors was the need of the hour.

He stated that self-reflection and individual behavioral changes were fundamental to driving societal transformation. "Education plays a pivotal role in this regard," he added.

Dr. Faisal Waheed, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, stressed the importance of education in nurturing positive societal changes. He advocated for focused attention on youth education and skill development, underscoring their potential to shape a better society.

District Population Welfare Officer Tariq Sukhera highlighted the crucial role that educated youth could play role in transforming social behaviors.

"Proper guidance, education, and mindset building are essential for our younger generation," he remarked.

Dr. Hamla Ajmal, Deputy District Officer, pointed out the physical health implications of social practices such as early marriages and large family sizes. She emphasized the need to discourage such practices for the overall well-being of families and society.

Clinical Psychologist Fatima Sheikh from the Population Welfare department shed light on the psychological challenges associated with early marriages and large families. She urged families to prioritize education and maturity before marriage to avoid long-term mental and physical health issues.

