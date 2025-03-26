Open Menu

Seminar On Potential Role Of AI In Academia Held At IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Seminar on potential role of AI in academia held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Department of Artificial Intelligence, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (iub), organiSed a seminar on the topic of transformative potential of generative AI in academia and industry and predictive models.

Dean Faculty of Computing Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad chaired the seminar. Chairperson Department of Artificial Intelligence Prof. Dr. Najia Sahar said that the aim of the seminar is to bring together leading experts in artificial intelligence to discuss the impact of innovations occurring with artificial intelligence on academic research and industry practices.

AI expert Michele Grazioli from Italy was the chief guest. He was recognized in the Forbes under 30 ranking, listed among the top 5 of Italy’s 100 most influential young innovators.

Michael Grazioli serves as the president of an innovation company that develops artificial intelligence-powered platforms. Michael Grazioli is also the CEO of Distributable Artificial Intelligence Group, one of Italy’s leading firms for custom artificial intelligence solutions.

Tauqeer Ahmed of Enigmatis, and Waqas Manzoor Cheema of Innovate Cholistan Chapter, also delivered special lectures. The speakers emphasized the transformative impact of artificial intelligence across industries, the importance of predictive modeling in decision-making, and the need to foster strong linkages between academia and industry to drive innovation.

