Seminar on prevention of measles held in Ghotki

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Abdullah Usman Chachar on Thursday urged the parents to get their children of the age of 9 months to 5 years to get vaccinated to prevent measles and other complications

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Abdullah Usman Chachar on Thursday urged the parents to get their children of the age of 9 months to 5 years to get vaccinated to prevent measles and other complications.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Darbar hall Mirpur, Ghotki district in connection of prevention of measles,that they were striving hard to make the campaign successful.

Number of citizens, journalists, and representatives of NGOs, civil society and local bodies and officials of different departments attended the seminar.

DC urged the citizens, civil society and media personnel to collaborate with health department to gain better results.