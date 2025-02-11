Seminar On Protection Against Workplace Harassment Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:48 PM
FOSPAH hosted an informative seminar on "Protection Against Workplace Harassment" on Tuesday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) FOSPAH hosted an informative seminar on "Protection Against Workplace Harassment" on Tuesday. The seminar was held at Szabist University Larkana, aimed to raise awareness about combating workplace harassment while promoting a safe and respectful working environment for all employees.
The keynote address was delivered by Sabika Shah, Regional Head of Sindh who shared valuable insights on how to handle workplace issues effectively.
She emphasized the importance of timely amendments in policies related to workplace harassment. "We must continue to evolve and adapt our policies to address emerging challenges. It is essential that our legal frameworks are flexible enough to respond to different types of harassment in a modern workplace Shah stated.
She also outlined the process of filing harassment cases, noting, "It's important for employees to understand their rights and the steps they need to take when they experience harassment. Filing a case can be an overwhelming process, but knowing the right channels, such as contacting legal advisors and using workplace grievance mechanisms, makes the journey smoother."
During his presentation Muhammad Alyan, Assistant Law Officer at FOSPAH, elaborated on the timing of filing harassment cases. "There are legal timelines within which a case must be filed, but it's crucial to act as soon as possible to preserve evidence and make sure that the case is taken seriously.
The sooner an individual reports harassment, the more likely they are to receive the support and justice they deserve," he explained.
Alyan also highlighted the variety of support mechanisms available for employees, including counseling services, legal assistance, and confidential reporting channels, emphasizing the role of these resources in helping victims feel safe and empowered.
The event concluded with a souvenir distribution ceremony to express gratitude to the speakers and participants for their contributions.
Dr. Zahid Abro, Head of Campus of SZABIST University Larkana, delivered the closing remarks on the importance of continuous education on workplace harassment.
"Today's seminar was a timely and essential reminder of the importance of a harassment-free workplace. It is our responsibility, as an academic and professional community, to create a space where respect and professionalism are the foundations of our everyday interactions," Dr. Abro stated.
"By fostering open dialogue and ensuring that we are all educated on the legal and personal aspects of harassment prevention, we are taking a significant step toward a healthier, more inclusive work environment."
The seminar was open to students, faculty, staff, and members of the media, all of whom actively participated in these crucial discussions. With the growing importance of safeguarding individuals in the workplace, this event promised to offer valuable insights
Recent Stories
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor2 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Protection Against Workplace Harassment held2 minutes ago
-
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana2 minutes ago
-
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad4 minutes ago
-
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs4 minutes ago
-
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal4 minutes ago
-
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: Dr Darshan4 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit23 minutes ago
-
Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects15 minutes ago
-
Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections15 minutes ago